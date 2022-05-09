FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said Monday night they found and seized a pickup truck involved in a deadly hit-and-run from early Sunday.

The deadly wreck happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday along Bragg Boulevard near the MLK Jr. Freeway.

Officers said they found Moises Velasquez, 30, in the road and used life-saving measures but those were not successful.

Investigators initially said they thought a Dodge pickup truck was involved.

Police added that any vehicle involved might have damage to the front passenger corner where Velasquez was hit.

Monday night police said a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado involved in the wreck was located and seized.

There was no word about an arrest.

If you have any information, contact Officer C. Biggerstaff at (910) 751-1382 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).