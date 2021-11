FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A truck hauling an oversized load pulled down utility lines in Fayetteville on Tuesday, forcing a section of Rowan Street to be closed.

Rowan Street between Ray Avenue and Ramsey Street is closed until the scene is cleared, police said.

Utility lines are down across the roadway and crews are working to repair the lines and pole.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

There is currently no estimated time for the road to reopen.