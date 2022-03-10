FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The trucking industry is already dealing with a driver shortage. Now the rising cost in fuel adds on to it. Economists said those prices could only get worse.

Truckers are racking up hundreds and hundreds of dollars at the pump. Jose Villada said one week ago he spent nearly $450 to fill up his truck.

“But yesterday it’s $774,” Villada said.

Diesel prices are starting to take a toll on trucking companies.

“I’m losing money now. Yeah, I’m losing money now,” the JG On The Road Trucking Company owner said.

What truckers haul on or in their trailers makes a difference. The heavier the load, the more fuel the truck eats.

“Sometimes I go out to West Virginia. A lot of hills. Takes even more gas,” trucker Greg Worrall said.

He said usually hauls produce in this refrigerated truck. He said the high cost of diesel is getting passed on to the consumer.

“Everything you buy, everything in your house, everything you’re wearing came in on a truck at one point of time or another,” Worrall said.

“By the time it ends up to the consumer, it’s been jacked up pretty good.”

Freight brokers are increasing prices. Brokers serve as the middle man between trucking companies and businesses. Truckers said they are still feeling the brunt of this rising fuel storm.

“You have too many expenses with this job. You pay the commission for dispatch. You pay for your food. You pay for shower,” Villada said.

“You need to save money to fix the truck for broken parts. But with this price, I don’t know how.”

Truckers said the cheaper diesel prices are usually at smaller gas stations. However, they usually stop at the larger truck stops because they have showers and food.