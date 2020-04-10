Truck’s load crashes into bridge, closing part of I-95 Business in Cumberland County

Damage to the old N.C. 59 bridge over Business I-95.

PARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Damage to a key bridge in Cumberland County has closed southbound Business Interstate 95 near Hope Mills, officials said Friday.

The bridge at the N.C. 59 exit was hit by a vehicle, which has now closed I-95 business southbound indefinitely, according to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

“The driver of a low-boy truck hauling an excavator on I-95 Business damaged the steel beams and pieces of concrete of the old bridge,” NCDOT spokesman Andrew Barksdale said in the release.

The bridge itself was already closed in January and was scheduled to be demolished and removed in May. Traffic from N.C. 59 was shifted onto the new bridge nearby.

The new bridge, which is higher than the old bridge, was not hit by the truck carrying the excavator.

“Departmental bridge inspectors closed the southbound lanes going under the old bridge for safety,” Barksdale said in the news release.

Barksdale said there are two alternatives for detours:

Motorists can turn left onto N.C. 59, go over the new bridge and get on Interstate 95 South.

Or, motorists can turn right onto N.C. 59, then left onto Parkton Road to reach U.S. 301 or the Parkton area.

“A more thorough inspection of the damage will be done next week,” Barksdale said in the release.

More headlines from CBS17.com: