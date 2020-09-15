Trump campaign will provide masks, check temperatures at Fayetteville rally

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – President Donald Trump’s campaign staff announced precautions for Saturday’s event in Fayetteville. Among them are temperature checks at entry and providing masks, which the campaign said attendees are encouraged to wear.
Trump’s rally will be at Fayetteville Regional Airport. It will be his fourth visit to North Carolina in the space of a month.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order has an exemption for First Amendment protections. However, officials do encourage anyone who attends a mass gathering to get tested for COVID-19.
“What we are asking is for folks who want to attend political events just do it safely, do it with social distancing and do it with masks,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen.
Gatherings are limited to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors under Phase 2.5.
Trump’s rally begins Saturday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 3 p.m.
