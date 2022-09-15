RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman who won the final $150,000 jackpot of one lottery scratch-off game wants to spend it on her family.

North Carolina Education Lottery officials say Celma Marshall picked up her winnings Thursday at headquarters.

“I’m just so happy I can’t even believe it,” Marshall said. “I’m trying not to cry.”

She bought her Mystery Prize Cashword ticket from the 365 Fast Mart on Bunce Road in Fayetteville.

She took home $106,516 after taxes were withheld.

“I never thought I’d win anything like this in my life,” Marshall said.

She became the sixth and final $150,000 winner in the game that debuted a year ago.