FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Just after two years on the force, a Fayetteville police officer finds herself as the target of a criminal investigation.

Officer Tamyra Billings, 31, was booked into Cumberland County Detention Center late Wednesday night.

“We are investigating our own and trying to hold our own accountable,” Chief Kem Braden, Fayetteville Police Department said.

Billings was arrested and charged with several misdemeanors, including possession of marijuana, two counts of obstruction of justice and willfully failing to discharge duties.

A fellow officer came forward with information about Billings possible involvement in criminal activity, which led to a three-day investigation.

“Making the decision to conduct the investigation that is not difficult. Knowing that what you’re doing is investigating one of your own, that becomes the difficult part,” Chief Braden said.

According to Billings’ arrest warrant, she shared sensitive police information with a wanted suspect to keep him out of custody. She’s the second police officer with the Fayetteville Police Department arrested within the last 60 days. In early October, a CrimeStoppers tip led to the arrest of Officer Izreal Gear-Johnson. He accused of selling illegal drugs and helping a runaway juvenile hide.

“That’s one of the things we discussed with our command staff today. How do we ensure that this doesn’t repeat itself in the future? How do we make sure our officers are living up to the code of conduct that we expect of them?” the chief said.

Billings is on paid administrative leave. She’s due in court on Jan. 3, 2024, in the Cumberland County Courthouse.