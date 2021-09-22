‘Trying to remain strong’ – For 2nd time in a week, Fayetteville family loses loved one to gun violence

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people shot and killed in a home invasion in Fayetteville Wednesday morning were teenagers.

The home invasion was reported around 5 a.m. When Cumberland County deputies arrived at the scene, they found four people shot inside of a home on Charlie Drive.

“The call came in around 5 a.m. We got there around 5:18 a.m. and we found four individuals have been shot,” said Lt. Patrice Bogertey, spokesperson for the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. “Two were pronounced deceased on scene and one was transported to the hospital.”

Dozens of family members gathered at the scene. Family confirmed to CBS 17 that 16-year-old Konye Melvin and 19-year-old Marquez Melvin were both killed. Their cousin, 19-year-old Maurice Melvin, was also shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The fourth victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and has not been identified.

“He [Maurice] doesn’t live in Fayetteville, but he’s from Fayetteville,” said David Murphy, who identified himself as Maurice’s uncle. “He lives in Raleigh, but from time to time, he comes to Fayetteville to see his family and his friends, and so we’re just praying and believing in God for the best.”

This is the second time this week that the Melvin family has lost a loved one to gun violence. Maurice’s sister, 21-year-old Nicoda Melvin, died after being shot in the head inside a home on Southern Avenue on Sunday.

“We just trying to remain strong and make sense of no sense,” Murphy said of the overwhelming loss the family is dealing with.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office told CBS 17 the suspect in the home invasion is a male and that the shooting does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information should contact Senior Sergeant R. Quick at (910) 677-5503 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).