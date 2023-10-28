FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people are dead in separate shootings that happened in the early hours of Saturday morning in Fayetteville and both are being investigated as homicides, police say.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, officers first responded to a shots fired call in the 1700 block of Pamalee Drive around 3:59 a.m.

Once on scene, officers found one man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the victim’s identification is being withheld pending notification of his family.

Fayetteville police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning on Pamalee Drive. (Fayetteville Police Department)

A little less than an hour later, around 4:49 a.m., Fayetteville police say they received another call for shots fired, this time in the 3000 block of Tamarack Drive.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was also pronounced dead at the scene, and police are withholding his identification until his family can be notified.

Fayetteville police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning on Tamarack Drive. (Fayetteville Police Department)

Both homicide investigations are active and ongoing, Fayetteville police say. The two locations are only about three miles apart, but it is currently unknown whether the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation of the Pamalee Drive shooting is asked to contact Detective Berrios at (910) 703-6243.

Anyone with information about the Tamarack Drive shooting is asked to contact Detective Arnett at (910) 929-2565.

Anonymous tips regarding these incidents, or any other crimes, can be left anonymously through Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crime Stoppers by calling (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted electronically by filling out the tip sheet online at fay.nccrimestoppers.org or through the free “P3 Tips” app available for Apple and Android devices.