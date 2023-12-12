FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A citizen tip in Fayetteville led to the arrest of two men after weapons and narcotics were seized after a search warrant at three residences.

Police say on Dec. 8, Fayetteville law enforcement as well as officers with the Hope Mills Police Department served three search warrants, two at residences at the 1000 block of Bowden Road and one along the 700 block of Tamarack Drive. According to police, the investigation stemmed after a concerned citizen complained of unlawful substance distribution.

The search warrant led to the seizure of:

21 grams of cocaine base (crack),

82 grams of marijuana,

Four firearms,

Assorted ammunition,

and $4,045 in U.S. currency.

Omar Vereen, 33, was charged with felony conspiracy and manufacture of schedule II controlled substance.

33-year-old Michael Melvin was also arrested and charged with felony conspiracy, maintain a dwelling for sale of a controlled substance, manufacture schedule II controlled substance, possession with the intent to sell and deliver schedule II, possession with the intent to sell and deliver schedule VI and manufacture schedule VI controlled substance.

They are both being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center. Vereen is under a $15,000 secured bond and Melvin is held under a $75,000 secured bond.