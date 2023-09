FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two women who were wanted for questioning over a homicide that happened on Sept. 26 are no longer wanted, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Sara Ruth Duncan and Elizabeth Louis Bartlett who are both 40 years old and from Fayetteville, are no longer wanted for questioning regarding the Homicide of Henry Lee Downing Jr. The Homicide took place on Sept. 26 at the 2200 block of Ladyslipper Drive.