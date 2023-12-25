FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people are hurt after a gas line caught fire in downtown Fayetteville late Sunday night, according to the fire department.

At about 11:41 p.m., fire crews said they were called to Old Wilmington Road and East Russell Street in reference to a small fire.

When they arrived, they said they found a large working fire on a 4″ to 6″ main gas line by a bridge and requested additional units to the scene for assistance.

Two civilians were hurt and were taken to the hospital, according to the fire department.

CBS 17 is working to learn the nature of their injuries.

As of 4:30 a.m. Monday, fire officials said East Russell Street remains closed between South Kennedy Street and Old Wilmington Street for an extended period of time as crews work to put out the fire on the gas line.

They said Piedmont Natural Gas is at the scene.

Other agencies that have been contacted and/or arrived on scene include NCDOT, the Fayetteville Police Department, Century Link, Spectrum, CSX, PWC Electric, PWC Water and Streets Department, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.