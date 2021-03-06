Man killed, others wounded in Fayetteville homicide

Cumberland County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities a man was killed and others were injured in a shooting that happened just before 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Shads Ford Lane.

As officers arrived, multiple vehicles were leaving the scene.

Officers located two victims. Albert Alexander Harris, 32, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other victim was transported to the hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

Police previously reported the second victim died from his injuries, however, he sustained life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say three other people were injured in the shooting. They all sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 910-483-8477.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories
Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar