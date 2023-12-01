FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man is facing two new charges of rape in a cold case from 2015.

Christopher James McMillan, 39, was arrested by the Fayetteville Police Department’s Cold Case Sexual Assault Unit on Thursday. He is also charged with first-degree sexual offense and first-degree kidnapping.

These additional charges stem from an investigation in December 2015 where police said he offered the victim a ride, but instead took her to a secluded location and sexually assaulted her. The victim called police and went to the hospital, where a sexual assault exam was conducted.

Utilizing funds from the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s FY2015 National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative grant, the victim’s sexual assault kit was outsourced to a private lab for forensic biology testing. Fayetteville police detectives investigated the case, but eventually, the case went unsolved due to a lack of investigative leads.

In November 2022, McMillan was charged in a series of rapes and kidnapping incidents that happened in 2007 and received a tip that led to the reopening of this case, police said.

In February 2023, detectives obtained additional charges on McMillan in a series of rapes that occurred between 2010 and 2012.

Detectives recently received notification from the North Carolina State Crime Lab that McMillan’s DNA was forensically linked to the suspect DNA profile from the incident in 2015, as well as, the other sexual assault cases from 2007, 2010 and 2012, police said.

McMillan remains in custody at the Cumberland County Detention Center under an additional $100,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department Special Victims Unit at (910) 433-1851or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting https://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.