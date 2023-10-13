FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people are displaced after a house caught fire in Fayetteville on Friday.

According to the Fayetteville Fire Department, several calls to 911 came in just after noon Friday regarding a structure fire in the 9300 block of Castle Falls Circle.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming out of a single-family dwelling. They were able to get the fire under control but are continuing to extinguish hidden fire and hot spots.

Photos from the scene show most of the damage occurred at the rear of the home.

Damage caused to a house after a fire Friday on the 9300 block of Castle Falls Circle in Fayetteville.

The American Red Cross was called in to assist residents displaced after a Friday house fire in Fayetteville.

The Fayetteville Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday.

No injuries were initially reported to civilians or responders, according to the Fayetteville Fire Department. The American Red Cross was called in to assist the displaced residents.

The Fayetteville Fire Department Fire Investigation Team is looking into the cause of the blaze.