FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department has obtained warrants and charged a suspect in a deadly car shooting from Tuesday.

Jermaine Tyrone Cartrette (Fayetteville Police Department).

Police, and the United States Marshals, are looking for Jermaine Tyrone Cartrette who is wanted in the death of Terence Malcolm Malik Hogue.

Police responded to the 1200 block of Kienast Drive at approximately 4:30 a.m. Tuesday to find a man, Hogue, in a car with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Cartrette, 37, is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. He is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

However, police did not elaborate on what was stolen or what gun Cartrette possesses.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Cartrette is asked to immediately call 911, Fayetteville police said.