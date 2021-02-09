Uber announces partnership as COVID-19 vaccine sign-ups begin at NC Walgreens stores

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Starting today people 65 and older and health care workers can schedule an online appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine at one of 300 Walgreens in North Carolina.

Walgreens says they are receiving 180,000 doses from the federal government next week.

The doses provided for the program are separate from North Carolina’s weekly allocation from the federal government.

About 31,000 doses for Walgreens will be distributed North Carolina.

The vaccines will be performed by appointment only.

“They’re going to have a very small allocation at each store,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. “We already heard their website was having some issues so we know there is a lot of demand out there.”

Tuesday on CBS This Morning, Walgreens and Uber announced they are partnering to provide free rides to people receiving their vaccine.

“This is about all of us playing our part to get back to some semblance of normal in a safe way,” said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshani.

Below are some of the stores in central North Carolina offering the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Walgreens.

In Raleigh:

3205 Avent Ferry Road

3520 Wade Avenue

1900 Cameron Street

509 West Whitaker Mill Road

1601 Cross Link Road

In Fayetteville: