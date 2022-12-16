FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A fundraising effort is underway to help the family of a Cumberland County deputy who was killed in the line of duty early Friday.

Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 23, died after he was hit by a DWI suspect just after 2:45 a.m. Friday, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper also ordered all U.S. and state flags at state facilities to half-staff until sunset Saturday in honor of Bolanos-Anavisca.

Bolanos-Anavisca and at least one other deputy were investigating a business robbery at 2990 Gillespie St., the sheriff’s office said.

As deputies returned from running a K-9 track, Bolanos-Anavisca was hit by a vehicle. The deputy was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where died.

Officials said the Bolanos-Anavisca’s life was “senselessly taken” during the crash in which the driver left the scene but was soon found. Nicholas Terlizzi, 24, of Linden is facing several charges, including DWI and felony hit and run, deputies said.

Friday evening, the sheriff’s office released a statement about the loss of the deputy.

“We appreciate the condolences and support that has poured in from countless members of the public and law enforcement agencies across the country. We ask that you keep the family of Deputy Oscar Bolanos-Anavisca and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in your prayers during this difficult time,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the group Back the Blue NC, Inc. created a GoFundMe page that they said will help Bolanos-Anavisca’s family.

“The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, the community of Cumberland County, and the law enforcement community as a whole suffered the ultimate tragedy last night when Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Bolanos-Anavisca, Jr. was killed while investigating a robbery,” the group said in a news release.

Here is a link to the GoFundMe page.