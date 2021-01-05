Unfinished home repairs prompt Fayetteville homeowner to reach out for help

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville homeowner says he was awarded a state grant in 2019 to help repair his home after storm damage, but the repairs were never done and he doesn’t know why.

Albert Pearce says water still gets into his Chilton Drive home every time it rains.

His home was damaged by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

“When Matthew’s storm happened, half of my roof got ripped off,” Pearce said. “It’s just sad that when a storm happens it tears your house up, you have to go through so much.”

Pearce said his home insurance covered some of the repairs, including the roof, but he was relying on the state’s ReBuild NC program to help finish the rest of the repairs.

He says he signed a contract in May 2019 that awarded him about $11,000 to fix his walls, ceilings, windows, floors, and other storm damage.

“I was happy, I was jumping for joy like I have a completion.”

The work was to be completed within 90 days, but Pearce said it hasn’t even been started.

“I get real heated because the time frame has been so long,” Pearce said. “I’m quite sure when you have a contract you must honor that contract.”

Pearce says he loves his neighborhood and his home, but he is considering selling it because of the repair work that still has to be done.

He says he is living with family members instead of in his home because of the damage that still needs to be fixed.

The North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency started in 2018.

The office oversees the ReBuild NC program.

This is the statement the office emailed to us:

“Under federal and state privacy law restrictions, the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) is not permitted to discuss information about an individual’s case with media or other third parties without express written permission from the program applicant. Program staff are following up on the concerns you’ve brought to our attention. NCORR remains committed to serving North Carolina’s storm survivors through our many programs, including the Homeowner Recovery Program, which assists with home repair and reconstruction.” North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency

We will update this story with any new information we get.