FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – The United States Secretary of Defense visited Fort Bragg on Tuesday, spending most of the day welcoming around 300 soldiers from the 18th Airborne Corps back from their deployment to Europe.

Earlier this year, the troops were deployed to assist NATO Allies in the Russia and Ukraine war.

Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III was greeted at his motorcade by the 18th Airborne Commanding General, Lieutenant General Christopher Donahue.

“Welcome home,” LTG Donahue said.

Secretary Austin also received unit briefings and hosted a spouse roundtable during the trip to Fort Bragg.

Media was not allowed inside the 18th Airborne Headquarters where the events happened. Troops told CBS 17 they were excited to meet Secretary Austin.

“I’m very excited to meet the defense secretary for sure,” Sgt. Erin Conway said. “I think it’s wonderful he’s coming out here to meet the soldiers that recently redeployed and we all just really excited for him to be here.”