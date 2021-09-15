US 401 bridge north of Linden to close for one year

LINDEN, N.C. (WNCN) – The U.S. 401 bridge north of Linden over Little River is closing in late September for one year for repairs.

The bridge, built in 1940, straddles the Cumberland and Harnett county lines and has reached the end of its lifespan, a release from the North Carolina Department of Transportation said Wednesday.

The NCDOT said the bridge has been maintained for the last 81 years, but has become “functionally obsolete and structurally deficient.”

Smith-Rowe LLC of Mount Airy has been contracted to demolish the bridge and build a new, two-lane bridge with four-foot paved shoulders on both sides.

The project will cost $2.3 million that was given to Smith-Rowe LLC on Aug. 30 by NCDOT.

After Sept. 30 the marked detour will send drivers along Josey Willis, Wire and West Reeves Bridge roads. The expected impact on traffic is high, the release said.