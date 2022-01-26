US Army’s Special Forces training creating war sounds across North Carolina

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – Neighborhoods across North Carolina are sounding like war zones with ammo, explosives, and helicopters.

It’s part of the U.S. Army’s Robin Sage Training.

“Most cases it should be largely transparent to the civilian population. They are out in a lot of the rural areas,” Stuart Farris, chief of staff for the U.S. Army JFK Special Warfare Center and School said.

He said Robin Sage is training for Army Special Forces soldiers and it dates back to 1952.

Four times a year, teams of 150 to 200 soldiers spend two weeks in more than 20 counties in North Carolina including Wake, Moore and Cumberland.

They are broken into teams and trained for war scenarios.

“The scenarios and the situations that they find themselves in Robin Sage translates directly what they are going to see in whatever the country is,” Farris said.

This includes the Ukrainian borders where tension is rising as Russia threatens to invade the country. Right now 8,500 U.S. troops are on standby for deployment.

“After Robin Sage, they’re ready to go join Special Forces team attachments. They’re ready to deploy probably anywhere in the world, to do what the nation ask them to do,” Farris said. “Unconventional warfare at the end of the day really is about working with Guerrilla Forces to disrupt and to harass and really to deter potentially, a potential invading force from wanting to do something like that.”

The training ends on Feb. 4.