US Marshals apprehend Fayetteville shooting suspect at Dallas airport

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 20-year-old woman was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in connection with a fatal shooting in Fayetteville Saturday morning, police said Tuesday.

A shooting was reported at 10:25 a.m. at a home in the 300-block of Bonnie Street, according to Fayetteville police.

Eyonna Roberson (FPD)

Responding officers found the body of Kiana Bryant, 22, of the 300-block of Bonnie Street.

An investigation revealed Bryant was shot following an argument between tenants and relatives at the residence, police said.

Eyonna Roberson of Fayetteville was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport without incident on Monday, police said.

Roberson is currently awaiting extradition back to North Carolina and faces a first-degree murder charge.

Fayetteville police are currently searching for Keidra Amiya Brown, 20. She is a potential witness and has not been charged with any crime.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to contact Detective S. Catlett at (910) 818-2543 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

