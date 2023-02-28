FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — While the number of internal investigations are down at the Fayetteville Police Department, the use of force cases are up.

According to Fayetteville police data, officers used force against 72 people in 2022. The racial breakdown of that number shows 49 people involved were Black.

“I don’t know if 40 is the number that causes you concern but for me, we are monitoring those on a day-to-day basis to ensure the officers’ actions in those situations are reasonable and justified,” said Fayetteville Police Chief Kem Braden.

Use of force includes everything from officers using hands and pepper spray, to pointing a gun, and pulling the trigger.

“Remember this is a data set, it doesn’t explain the story. Each use of force is a unique event and you have to discuss the factor and uniqueness of each of those incidents and determine whether they are reasonable or justifiable,” Braden said.

These cases happened while retired Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins was still in office. Newly sworn-in Chief Braden said he’s working daily to make sure officers’ actions are reasonable and justified.

While each use of force case is investigated, Fayetteville Police supervisors are alerted when an officer is involved in more than two cases, within a 12-month period.

“Hopefully those supervisors are training those officers, sending them to schools, knowing what their shortcomings are, knowing what training they need,” the chief said.

To see the use of force numbers and other Fayetteville Police data for 2022 click here.