USO serving Fort Bragg troops as they deploy; Dunkin’ donating 1,000 doughnuts daily

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — As more Fort Bragg soldiers continue deploying to the Middle East this week, USO volunteers are serving them here at home as they wait for troop planes.

On post Monday, volunteers gave out donuts and coffee to soldiers.

Many of the USO volunteers are veterans who have also been deployed. They’re offering words of encouragement to the thousands of 82nd Airborne paratroopers are responding to our nation’s call.

“They’re coming up to us and thanking us for being out here when we are turning around saying ‘thank you for raising your right hand and defending the nation’,” said Brian Knight, USO operations director, who is also a veteran.

Local business are pitching in to help. Dunkin’ Donuts in Cameron is donating 1,000 doughnuts per day for USO volunteers to hand out to the deploying soldiers before they head off overseas.

“It’s just a wonderful feeling knowing that we can do something for them to keep their morale strong for what’s getting ready to go on in our world today,” said USO volunteer Gigi Warren, who is also a veteran.

