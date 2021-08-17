Utility worker hits underground line, causing electrical fires at 2 Fayetteville homes, officials say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A utility contractor working in a Fayetteville neighborhood on Tuesday struck an underground power line, causing electrical fires outside of neighboring homes, the fire department said.

Firefighters responded to Dowfield Drive around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The first unit arrived to find a single-story home with fire showing on the exterior. Fire was also found outside of a neighboring house, a news release said.

The fires have since been extinguished. Power to both homes was disconnected for the time being, the release said.

After investigating, crews determined the utility contractor hit an underground line that “caused disruption to the normal electrical service to a couple residences resulting in the electrical fires found on the exterior of the homes around the meter bases,” the release said.

The worker was injured after being stranded on a piece of equipment that became energized during the incident. The worker was evaluated at the scene and taken to the hospital for further evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The utility company is on scene evaluating the fires and making repairs. Three people were displaced, the Fayetteville Fire Department said.