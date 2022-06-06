FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Another installment of “Vax Your Pet, Vax Yourself” will take place this weekend in Cumberland County at the health department.

Saturday’s event on Ramsey Street in Fayetteville aims to administer the rabies vaccine to cats and dogs and to provide the COVID-19 vaccine for the public. Also, school-aged children can get other vaccines needed for school.

Rabies vaccines will cost $5 per animal (cash only). COVID-19 vaccines and their boosters, flu shots and school vaccinations are free.

Only school-aged children over the age of 19 will be charged for school vaccinations, according to a news release. North Carolina Law requires students K-12 to receive necessary vaccinations to attend school.

Also, Cumberland Healthnet will be providing $50 pre-paid cards for those being boosted for COVID-19 and $25 pre-paid cards for those getting their first or second doses, the news release said. Eligibility criteria for people seeking an additional third dose or booster shot can be found on the Department of Public Health website.

The health department’s sexually transmitted disease clinic will also be open Saturday. Confidential testing for HIV, gonorrhea, chlamydia, syphilis and other STDs will be provided.

Additional information about the event can be found here.