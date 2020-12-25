I-95 southbound reopens after crash in Cumberland County north of Fayetteville

GODWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Cumberland County for about a half hour on Christmas Eve, officials say.

The wreck was reported just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday near exit 65, which is near Godwin at N.C. 82, according to an alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

No details about the crash, which was north of Fayetteville, were provided by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The highway was expected to reopen by 9:28 p.m., but it reopened earlier — just before 8 p.m.