I-95 south reopens after crash in Cumberland County

Cumberland County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WADE, N.C. (WNCN) – Southbound Interstate 95 reopened in Cumberland County about an hour and a half after a crash closed all lanes, officials said.

The wreck was reported just after 7:10 p.m. near N.C. 82 at mile marker 65, according to a traffic alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The highway was closed near exit 65, which is N.C. 82, and a detour was set up, the alert said.

According to officials on scene, two motorcycles collided and one of the drivers was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

NCDOT said the interstate reopened just before 8:30 p.m. and that “travel conditions in the area have returned to normal.” DriveNC showed heavy congestion nearby along U.S. 301, which was used as a detour.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories
Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar