I-95 south reopens after crash in Cumberland County

WADE, N.C. (WNCN) – Southbound Interstate 95 reopened in Cumberland County about an hour and a half after a crash closed all lanes, officials said.

The wreck was reported just after 7:10 p.m. near N.C. 82 at mile marker 65, according to a traffic alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The highway was closed near exit 65, which is N.C. 82, and a detour was set up, the alert said.

According to officials on scene, two motorcycles collided and one of the drivers was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

NCDOT said the interstate reopened just before 8:30 p.m. and that “travel conditions in the area have returned to normal.” DriveNC showed heavy congestion nearby along U.S. 301, which was used as a detour.