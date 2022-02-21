Vehicle crash with life-threatening injuries closes US 401 in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck in Fayetteville Monday afternoon has closed U.S. 401 near Interstate-295, police said.

The two-vehicle crash was reported just after 3:50 p.m. along South Raeford Road/U.S. 401 near Pinewood Terrace, Fayetteville police said in a news release.

People involved in the crash have suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

All lanes of S. Raeford Road are closed at Pinewood Terrace. Police said the road will likely be closed until at least 6 p.m.

“The Fayetteville Police Departments Traffic Unit is on the scene actively investigating the crash,” the news release said.

Anyone with information regarding this traffic investigation is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 433-1036 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).