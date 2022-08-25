FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A new vending machine was installed inside of Cumberland County Detention Center loaded with hundreds of free Naloxone (Narcan) kits.

“We know that Narcan is a lifesaving measure for people that are experiencing an overdose,” Dr. Jennifer Green, Cumberland County Public Health Director said.

The medication is typically given through the nose to reverse opioid overdoses. It works by blocking the effects of the opioids in the person’s system.

Dr. Green said there were 183 opioid overdose deaths in Cumberland County in 2021. In North Carolina inmates are 40 times more likely to suffer an overdose within the first two weeks after release.

“We really aiming to reduce a risk there of overdose deaths,” Green said.

A grant through the National Center for State Courts paid for the machine. Each kit comes with two doses of Narcan and resources for treatment and support.

The vending machine is available to the general public, even those who are concerned about a friend or relative who might be using.

For more information if you or someone you know is struggling with opioid addiction, please seek help by clicking here or calling Alliance Health at 800-510-9132.

For more information on how to administer naloxone, click here.

For more information about Cumberland County Department of Health programs or about the Cumberland-Fayetteville Opioid Response Team call 910-433-3707 or click here.