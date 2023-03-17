FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Today was the soft opening for Clean Juice Fayetteville in the Freedom Town Center shopping plaza.

Fayetteville’s newest veteran-owned business offers a variety of healthy sandwiches, bowls, juices and smoothies.

Owner Mark Mayoras is a U.S. Army Veteran who retired from Fort Bragg in 2014.

“Doing the same work I’ve done in the military over again as a civilian employee did not appeal to me at all,” Mayoras said.

Just like Mayoras, more soldiers across the state are transitioning into the civilian world as business owners.

“They’re more interested now in working for themselves than someone else,” Tamara Bryant, the Director of Fayetteville-Cumberland Regional Entrepreneur and Business HUB said.

The HUB that’s located at Fayetteville State University assists military veterans with starting businesses. Around 1,200 veterans from the five military installations in North Carolina are using the HUB to start a business.

“The reason for that is they want that independency control to be able to now have that ability to create something for themselves,” Bryant said.

Mayoras said it’s about leaving a legacy for his family while helping Fort Bragg soldiers and veterans. Half of the staff at Clean Juice in Fayetteville are Fort Bragg soldiers, veterans and military spouses.

This is the first Clean Juice with a Warrior Wall inside, too. The wall inside the business is dedicated to the men and women who have served or are presently serving and defending freedoms.

“Our attention to detail, our team building, our level of intensity, our discipline. All of those factors allow us to be successful business owners,” Mayoras said.

A ribbon cutting for Clean Juice will be on Saturday at 3pm.