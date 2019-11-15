Veteran-turned-entrepeneur helps Fort Bragg veterans market their ideas

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A veteran turned entrepreneur who helped build a company with more than a million Instagram followers is teaching Fort Bragg soldiers how to market their ideas.

Jarred Taylor started the Black Rifle Coffee company with fellow veterans in 2014. He’s in Fayetteville this week as part of the media and marketing symposium organized by the non-profit SOFWERX.

Taylor says he had to figure out how to grow his business after transitioning out of a 14-year military career. His goal is to teach soldiers marketing tips and tools of the trade as they get ready to transition to civilian life.

“You don’t have to wait around or think that opportunity is supposed to just fall into your lap,” Taylor said. “It comes through the self-discipline you learn in the military, utilizing that to take it upon yourself to go out and research the correct topics, and the right things to build a brand, a business, and know that anyone can do it.”

Taylor also has a role in a movie produced by Veteran TV.

A Grunt’s Life is a fictional movie about a unit serving in Afghanistan.

It premieres at 6 p.m. on Friday at VFW Post 670. The event is open to the public.

