Veterans, business owners express support as 3,000 more Fort Bragg troops set to deploy

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Senior Pentagon officials confirm 3,000 more Fort Bragg soldiers are soon making their way to eastern Europe over the next few days.

The soldiers will join another 1,700 troops with the 82nd Airborne Division currently in Poland.

This comes as tensions rise along the Russian and Ukrainian border, sparking concerns of conflict.

Fayetteville military communities are already feeling the impacts of the deployments.

Chad, the owner of Kraken-Skulls barbershop and t-shirt business, said he aims to create a community for military members past and present.

“This is not just a t-shirt shop or a barbershop, we’re a family,” Chad said. “I would say a good 70 percent of our customers are active-duty military and everybody else is some shape or form affiliated with the military at one point in time.”

He said he knows friends who are on their way to Europe.

“A couple of my little buddies who were young kids when I was retiring from 20 years of service are pushing out down range and they’re doing their due diligence as soldiers,” Chad said.

Veteran EJ Snyder said he hopes for a safe return for everyone oversees. With 25 years of army experience, he says he knows how it feels to get the call to serve.

“It really hits home because it’s going to leave a void,” Snyder said. “I was in the 82nd, I deployed on the same things for many years. But then it comes down to the guys just taking care of each other, making sure they go there, they watch each other’s back, they do the mission whatever it is, they do it well and they get home.”