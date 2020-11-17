Vice President Pence attends dignified transfer of fallen US soldiers, including 1 from Fayetteville

DOVER, Del. (WNCN/AP) — Vice President Mike Pence attended the arrival of five fallen U.S. soldiers who died when their helicopter crash in Egypt last week.

Pence was at the dignified transfer of the service members — including one from North Carolina — at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

The flag-draped coffins of the five, who died while taking part of peacekeeping operations, were quietly brought off a cargo plane. Each was given a salute and tranferred in a solemn manner to an awaiting van.

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Garza of Fayetteville

Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and state flags lowered to half-staff in honor of the North Carolina-based soldier killed in a helicopter crash in Egypt.

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Garza of Fayetteville was among the soldiers who were killed in a helicopter crash while on a peacekeeping mission in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

The order took effect on Monday and will remain in effect until sunset on Friday.

Garza deployed to Egypt in January as part of peacekeeping operations with the Multinational Force and Observers.

He previously served in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The Army said the cause of the crash is still under investigation. On the day of the crash, the MFO said at that point there were no signs of an attack and it appeared to have been an accident.