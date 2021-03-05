Victim escapes armed robbery attempt at Fayetteville Cross Creek Mall ATM

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating after they say a victim’s vehicle was shot at during an armed robbery attempt at a Cross Creek Mall ATM machine.

Police were dispatched to 503 Cross Creek Mall around 9 p.m. on Feb. 19, where an attempted personal robbery and shooting into an occupied vehicle at the ATM of Bank of America occurred.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was making a deposit into the ATM when he saw two men step out of a black Chevrolet Malibu and approach his vehicle.

The victim told police that one of the suspects was armed when a handgun and the victim immediately drove off.

Police say a suspect fired shots toward the victim resulting in damage to the victim’s vehicle.

The victim was not injured.

Detectives have obtained still images from the ATM’s surveillance system and are requesting the public’s assistance identifying the suspect. The suspect pictured has multiple tattoos on his right hand.

(Surveillance photo Fayetteville PD)

Anyone with information regarding this attempted robbery and shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective H. Vernon (910) 758-6700 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).