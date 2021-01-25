Victim fights off masked man who tried to sexually assault her in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police said a woman woke up early Sunday to find a strange man standing her bedroom who tried to sexually assault her.

The woman was awoken around 4:30 a.m. at Briarwood Apartments off Owen Drive, police said.

She found a man standing in her bedroom who demanded money. Police said the suspect tried to sexually assault the victim but she was able to fight back.

The suspect left the scene.

The suspect was wearing what appeared to be a ski mask, was 20-30 years of age, approximately 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall with a thin build.

At the time of the assault, the suspect was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Ostendorf with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 308-2438 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).