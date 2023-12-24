HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — The victim of the deadly shooting near Hope Mills last week has been identified by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 5400 block of Miranda Drive around 8:40 p.m. on Thursday. Once on scene, they found an unresponsive victim outside suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified Sunday as 33-year-old Duane Quales Jr. of Plainfield, NJ, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone who may have information about the shooting is asked to call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Sergeant R. Brinkley at (910) 677-5463.

Anonymous tips can also be left through CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-8477. Electronic tips can be submitted by completing the anonymous online tip sheet at www.fay-nccrimestoppers.org or through the free “P3 Tips” app available for Apple and Android devices.