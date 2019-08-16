Victim identified in deadly Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have identified the victim of an August 8 homicide that occurred along that 5900 block of Cliffdale Road.

Police say McKinley Summers Jr., 30, was found in his vehicle with a gunshot wound. He later died in the hospital.

Summers Jr. leaves behind four children.

Detectives have obtained information indicating the suspect(s) were operating a silver Dodge with black rims or missing hub caps.

The vehicle was last seen in the area of Cliffdale Road and Skibo Road as well as the area of Raeford Road and Hope Mills Road.

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in the identification or any sightings of a vehicle matching this description.

