FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office announced that two people are wanted for questioning about a homicide that occurred in Fayetteville on Saturday night.

On Saturday around 11:10 p.m., deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Carolina Motor Inn on the 2500 block of Gillespie Street in Fayetteville.

Deputies discovered that Rafael Ramon Purdie, 39, of Hope Mills, was shot. Purdie was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. Purdie’s family members have been notified.

During the investigation, deputies identified two individuals that may have vital information regarding the homicide investigation and are currently working to locate them.

The subjects wanted for questioning (Photo from Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

The vehicle connected to the subjects (Photo from Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Sergeant R. Brinkley at (910) 677-5463 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crime Stoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.