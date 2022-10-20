FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the chest outside a home in Fayetteville Tuesday night, police said.

On Thursday, police confirmed the man shot was 26-year-old Damian R. Lee.

Just after 9:30 p.m., officers of the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Slater Avenue and found Lee.

Lee was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died, officers said.

Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

Less than two hours after this shooting, a man died after a fight at the Fayetteville V.A. led to a vehicle crash and the second deadly shooting of the night in Fayetteville. Police have not made any connection between the two shootings.

Victim identified in deadly Fayetteville shooting on Tuesday night

Police are currently looking for the suspect who killed Lee. Officers said the suspect was seen driving a white Chrysler with a black bumper. However, no other suspect information is available at this time.

Police said that this was not a random shooting, and the suspect and victim knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fayetteville police at (910) 635-4978 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).