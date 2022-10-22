FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin confirmed to CBS 17 Saturday that the victim in a shooting on Friday night was a councilwoman’s daughter.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 2000 block of Maitland Drive in reference to a shooting. Police said the victim suffered from a single gunshot wound and died at the scene.

Colvin later confirmed that the victim was the daughter of Councilwoman Courtney Banks-McLaughlin.

He later released a statement about the death, calling it a “tragic loss.”

“We’re all heartbroken to hear about the tragic loss of our colleague’s daughter. Our thoughts and prayers are with Councilwoman Banks-McLaughlin and her family,” Colvin told CBS 17.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood in western Fayetteville just off Cliffdale Road near U.S. 401.

CBS 17 is working to identify the victim’s name. Check back for updates.