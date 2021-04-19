Woman taken to hospital after Fayetteville motel shooting, person of interest sought, deputies say

Cumberland County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say a person was shot at a Fayetteville motel.

Monday afternoon deputies responded to the Coliseum Inn at 2507 Gillespie St. in reference to a shooting call.

Deputies arrived on scene and found the victim, 26-year-old Miya Denise Watts with a gunshot wound and took her to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies have released photos of someone they are calling a “person of interest” in the shooting.

  • Cumberland Co. Sheriff’s Office, Coliseum Inn shooting (CCSO photo)
  • Cumberland Co. Sheriff’s Office, Coliseum Inn shooting (CCSO photo)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories
Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar