Woman taken to hospital after Fayetteville motel shooting, person of interest sought, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say a person was shot at a Fayetteville motel.

Monday afternoon deputies responded to the Coliseum Inn at 2507 Gillespie St. in reference to a shooting call.

Deputies arrived on scene and found the victim, 26-year-old Miya Denise Watts with a gunshot wound and took her to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies have released photos of someone they are calling a “person of interest” in the shooting.