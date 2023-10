FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been charged in connection to two separate sexual assaults that police said happened at his workplace.

Both victims told police that Walsi Amr Al sexually assaulted them at different times in the back of his place of employment where he led them to look at tires.

The assaults were reported Oct. 4 and Oct. 18, police said.

He was arrested Oct. 19 at his workplace in the 8200 block of Cliffdale Road and charged with two counts of sexual battery.