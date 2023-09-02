FAYETTEVILLE, N.C (WNCN) — Aerial video showed about 90 of an eventual 254 Hyundai and Kia drivers who lined up in Fayetteville Saturday to get software updates preventing thefts of the models — which are targets of a TikTok challenge across the country.

In Durham, for example, Hyundai cars are the top choice of thieves in nearly 1,200 car thefts this year, police said last month.

The spike in Kia and Hyundai thefts is linked to the “Kia Boyz challenge,” which is a method of theft popularized on social media. During the thefts, Hyundai and Kia vehicles with traditional “turn-key” ignition systems are stolen using simple tools such as a screwdriver and a USB cable.

Many area police agencies have given away steering wheel locks to help curb the ongoing thefts.

The Fayetteville Police Department decided to partner with Hyundai and Kia to provide owners of 2011-2022 models with free software updates that will help prevent easy thefts.

Hyundai and Kia owners were invited to bring their cars, minivans or SUVs to Manna Church at 5117 Cliffdale Road on Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for the free software update.

A video from Fayetteville Police showed just over 90 cars in a line that wrapped around the church Saturday.

Police later said Lee Hyundai of Fayetteville and Fayetteville Kia provided 254 vehicles with the recall software update on Saturday. Officers and technicians remained on site until 4:30 p.m. to ensure all vehicles in line received the software update.

Police said owners who did not attend the event “are highly encouraged to contact their dealership to schedule a maintenance appointment to receive this vital software update.”