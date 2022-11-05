FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have released more video of two men who are linked to a deadly shooting from August.

The Fayetteville Police Department posted nearly 30 seconds of video Friday from near the scene of shooting that killed a teen in early August.

The shooting was reported around 3:15 a.m. on August 3 at the Travelodge at 2076 Cedar Creek Road, according to Fayetteville police.

Two people were shot in the parking lot of the motel. Markus Richard Samples, 19, of Hope Mills died at the scene, police said.

A 21-year-old man from Hope Mills was injured.

The video released Friday shows two young men walking along a sidewalk near the shooting scene, police said.

“The mannerisms captured in the video clips are distinctive,” police said in a news release.

These surveillance photos released by the Fayetteville Police Department show two people who authorities say might have information about the shootings in a motel parking lot that left a teenager dead and another man wounded. (Photo credit: Fayetteville Police Department.)

One man is wearing multi-colored denim shorts with a black hoodie and yellow Jordan 14 shoes. The other person is a slender built male wearing black distressed jeans with a black hoodie and black shoes.

In the video, the pair appear to hide their faces as they approach the camera.

Police said anyone with information should contact Detective M. Waters at (910) 635-4978 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).