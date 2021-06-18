Video shows armed and dangerous man stealing truck in Fayetteville; linked to 20+ more thefts

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police on Friday released new surveillance photos and video of an armed and dangerous suspect they’re searching for — including footage of him stealing a pickup truck, police said.

Lashante Chantel Fisher. (Courtesy of Fayetteville Police Department)

Police said earlier in the week they’re looking for 35-year-old Norman Lynn Helton. He is wanted on multiple counts related to stealing vehicles in the Fayetteville area, as well as assault with a firearm/deadly weapon on police and fleeing police, according to authorities.

On Friday, police said Helton was last seen in a red 2010 four-door Chevrolet Silverado. They said he’s linked to at least 22 motor vehicle thefts in the Fayetteville area. All but four vehicles have been recovered, police said.

Helton has used a firearm in at least one of the carjackings, Fayetteville police said. They said he has been targeting businesses where customers leave vehicles running and unattended.

Helton is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him or knows where he is should call 911.

Officers said they are also looking for Lashante Chantel Fisher, 28.