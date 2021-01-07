Video shows thieves stealing pregnant pit bull from Cumberland County home, sheriff says

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said two suspects stole a pregnant pit bull from a Cumberland County home on Jan. 2.

“Drama” (Image courtesy the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

Video released by the sheriff’s office shows one of two individuals leaving the home near the 6200 block of Earp Court with the dog in their arms.

Sheriff Ennis Wright said the pregnant, champagne and white American Bully Pit Bull named “Drama” has a medical condition and needs medication.

Deputies said the suspects took other items from the residence when “Drama” was taken.

If you have any information about these two subjects or “Drama’s” whereabouts, please call Property Crimes Detective Pongratz at (910) 677-5458.

