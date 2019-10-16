VIDEO: Suspect after van taken with baby inside in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police released video Wednesday after a van was stolen with a baby inside earlier this week.

The video is from a business along Raeford Road after a 2005 Saturn Relay van was taken, police said.

A five-month-old child inside the van at the time of the theft, which was at 7:14 p.m. at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts.

While officers were responding to the call, the van was located at the intersection of Glensford Drive and Raeford Road. The infant was unharmed in the backseat.

The new video shows the suspect getting away, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Fayetteville Police Department directly or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

