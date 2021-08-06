VIDEO: Suspect intentionally sets car on fire at Fayetteville home, sheriff says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A suspect was captured on video pouring a flammable liquid on a vehicle early Thursday in Fayetteville and setting it ablaze, the Cumberland County sheriff said.

The suspect can be seen in a 30-minute video driving what Sheriff Ennis Wright said was a black Jeep Liberty to the home on Stornoway Court around 4 a.m.

The video shows the suspect walk to a vehicle parked in a driveway, pour a substance on the car before intentionally setting it on fire, Wright said.

The Pearce’s Mill Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.

If you know who the suspects are please contact Arson Investigator Detective Tyndall at (910) 677-5499 or to remain anonymous contact Fayetteville / Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at www.p3tips.com or call (910) 483-TIPS(8477).